New apartment proposals submitted for for Grade II listed building in Calderdale

St John’s Lane, Halifax. Picture: Google

Wilkinsons Developments Ltd are seeking permission to change the use of part of St John’s House, St John’s Lane, close to Halifax town centre, from office space to apartments.

Domus Architecture, in a supporting statement with the application, says the town house block is within the Halifax town centre conservation area and is Grade II listed, explaining that St John’s House is part of a terrace of buildings that front Clare Road, Halifax, up to the junction with St John’s Lane.

As a Grade II listed building, any alterations to St John’s House must not significantly or negatively impact on a heritage asset.

The building would have been constructed as a private dwelling house, however, has more recently been used as commercial offices and an NHS drug and alcohol support centre.

Each successive change of use and fit out appears to have removed any internal original features – as a result, it is the facades and external detailing that is significant, say the architects.

Although the building will be affected by proposed changes internally, including reconfiguration of non-original load-bearing walls, installation of a secondary double glazing system, and installation of kitchens and bathrooms, these will not harmfully affect the host building or wider conservation area, they argue.

Instead, the proposals offer a chance to bring the building, which has been empty since the NHS moved out, back into use.

Domus say there are no realistic prospects of the building coming back into viable commercial use leaving creating homes as the most appropriate option, ensuring the building can be maintained in the long run.