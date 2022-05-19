New appointment made to Calderdale Council's cabinet

Coun Swift (Lab, Town) was re-appointed as Leader of the Council following a vote at its annual meeting at Halifax Town Hall.

He had led the authority since 2015, when it was a “hung” council, Labour winning overall control in 2019 and retaining the position following May’s local elections.

He had also been Leader of the Council between 2012 and 2014, when it was also a “hung” authority.

Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder)

Coun Swift told councillors Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) would serve as his Deputy Leader, and he also named his Cabinet members and the portfolios they will hold for the coming year.

Coun Scullion will also continue to hold the brief for Regeneration and Strategy.

Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder) will continue as Cabinet member for Adults Services and Wellbeing, Coun Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) returns to the Children and Young People’s Services portfolio and Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) returns as Cabinet member for Climate Change and Resilience.

Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) continues as Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities and Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) returns to the Resources brief.