Calderdale Council cancelled meetings which were due to be held last week as a national period of mourning took place culminating in the Queen’s state funeral on Monday September 19.

The meeting of the council’s Cabinet, which was scheduled for September 12, has now been rearranged for next Monday, September 26.

It will take place at Halifax Town Hall – and will be screened on the council’s Public-i channel – from 6pm.

Halifax Town Hall

The agenda is unchanged with a main item being debate about the council’s corporate plan for the next two years, plus a public question time segment.

Members of the Cabinet were also set to discuss under-the-line – items which the public and media are not able to watch due to sensitive information – papers on ISCAL business planning, the Centre at Threeways in Ovenden, north Halifax, and the North Halifax transformation programme.

It means the council will hold two major meetings next week, with a meeting of the full council also being held at Halifax Town Hall next week, from 6pm on Wednesday, September 28.

A meeting of the Planning Committee, which was scheduled for last Tuesday, September 13, is likely to see items placed on the agenda for a meeting set for 2pm on Tuesday, October 4.

A new date for the Place Scrutiny Board, which was was set for September 15, has yet to be arranged.