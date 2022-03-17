New homes being considered on site of old Halifax swimming pool after proposed demolition

Details have emerged of what is being considered for the area in a report to the CAFM asset management board.

The board will be meeting to look at the corporate estate and capital investment programme where it outlines the Council's buildings that need work and repairs.

The report highlights those in most in need of work due to 'risk to life/health/safety.'

The now closed Halifax swimming pool

One of the these buildings is the old swimming pool on Skircoat Road where matters being considered include the costs of demolition, to include asbestos removal, removal of oil tanks, service disconnections, soft strip and demolition.

In the report its says: "It was decided that Halifax Pool would not re-open in early 2021.

"This decision was taken owing to major structural issues and issues with the outdated plant and equipment, which represent a significant health and safety risk, and the plans for alternative provision on the site of North Bridge Leisure Centre.

"The building continues to deteriorate and presents an increasing risk to safety. While the structure remains in place, costs, including rates, continue to be incurred.

"Funding has been secured from the MCA to explore feasibility for housing on the site as part of the action plan to develop housing on brownfield sites."

Halifax Swimming Pool was permanently closed in February 2021 to protect the safety of its staff and users the Council said.

The site is over 50 years old and before its closure, it had been subject to numerous maintenance problems and system failures.

This included the failure of the heating system where extreme temperature change caused extensive damage to the pool tank and surround, pool hall walls, interior tiles, the squash court floor and ceiling of the dance studio.

The extent of this damage alongside existing issues means that unfortunately the facility is not safe to open and cannot continue to meet customers’ needs.