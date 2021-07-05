New opportunities looking to inspire Calderdale people towards their dream job

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, CAL has worked to introduce a mix of COVID-safe learning methods.

Whilst socially distanced face-to-face lessons are now available at CAL’s Heath Campus, many courses are available to access from learners’ own homes with CAL using Google Classroom software to bring lessons to learners.

The new prospectus includes a range of courses, many discounted by 50% or free.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion

CAL’s Community and Family Learning has a range of sociable classes, helping people to better wellbeing with opportunities to meet others.

In addition, Skills for Adults with Learning Disabilities offers learning opportunities in everything from digital employability, photography and preparation for volunteering, to work improving confidence and skills.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “The last year has been challenging for everyone and our adult learners have shown such resilience and an impressive commitment to their learning journey. As we approach the registration period for 2021/22 courses, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more learners to CAL and have a range of courses and different learning options to suit everyone.

“As well as face-to-face courses, we’re pleased to also be able to include online learning in this year’s prospectus, to ensure that everyone can access the learning they want in a way that’s right for them.

“Many of us have reassessed our priorities over the past 12 months and I’d encourage anyone looking to develop their skills or look for a new challenge to browse the courses on offer. Many are free or discounted and our experienced tutors are ready to welcome you and support you to reach your goals.”