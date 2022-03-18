Next step to be take to enable major investment in these Calderdale towns

In 2019, Brighouse and Todmorden won government support to receive a share of its £3.6 billion Towns Fund. The aim is to kickstart local regeneration projects and drive economic growth.

The government officially granted £19.1 million to Brighouse and £17.5 million to Todmorden in recent months.

As Accountable Body, the Council has to formally accept both grants to enable them to move forward, which Cabinet Members will be asked to do at their meeting.

Views of Brighouse and Todmorden

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “One of the Council’s priorities is to support strong and resilient towns across the borough, helping to achieve the Vision2024 for Calderdale where everyone can reach their potential, and talent and enterprise can thrive.

“The scale of the Town Deals funding for Brighouse and Todmorden is significant, and thanks to the amazing partnership work across these communities, the towns are set to see regeneration that will help them recover from the pandemic, thrive and be more resilient.

“The Town Deal Boards are eager to get started on the projects, and the process discussions at Cabinet will take this a step closer.”

hrough their own Town Deal Boards, each town is developing the projects that will deliver the agreed investment plans to benefit people.

Business cases setting out these plans must be submitted to the government in June for Brighouse and in August for Todmorden.

As Accountable Body, the Council will formally approve the business cases before they are submitted.

At their next meeting, Cabinet Members will be asked to allow this approval to be given by the appropriate senior Council officers in consultation with the Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy through a formal process that takes place outside of Cabinet meetings, to avoid any delays.

The Brighouse Town Deal aims to revitalise the area by encouraging more people to visit the town centre and stay there for longer, by improving public spaces, revitalising the market and building on Brighouse’s reputation for enterprise.

As a key manufacturing hub, the scheme will harness advanced manufacturing opportunities and create stronger links to supply chains and research institutions across the Leeds City Region.

To encourage growth that benefits everyone, the scheme will provide greater access to skills and employment opportunities locally, focusing on apprenticeships, vocational learning for young people and jobs that will support the inclusive economic recovery from COVID-19.

The Todmorden Town Deal is also underpinned by inclusive growth, helping local people develop new skills and secure more and better-quality jobs, leading to increased household incomes and a stronger economy that everyone can benefit from.