Next works planned for Halifax Borough Market

Calderdale Council has submitted the application to the authority’s planning department and if approved will mark the latest stage of ongoing multi-million pound works to improve Halifax Borough Market.

Following successful glazing work on the Albany Arcade at the market, it is proposed the remaining areas of roof glazing in the main market receive the same treatment.

The replacement clear glazing has increased light levels and allowed views of the higher elements of the building, and the next stage of work planned can bring the same benefits, says a heritage statement supporting the application to make the changes at the Market Street building, which dates back to the Victorian era.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax Borough Market

Overall ongoing work, some of which councillors have heard can be undertaken when funds or grants allow, the aim is to amplify historical features while introducing improvements, including more efficient heating and lighting.

Other measures that were included in Albany Arcade will also be included in the new project including thermal improvements to the slated roof areas, works to ventilators to reduce draughts, and installation of de-stratification fans to recirculate warm air that accumulates at ceiling level, and cleaning and redecoration.

In this case, the majority of the works to be undertaken will be classed as general repairs and maintenance but will include double rather than single glazing though existing glazing bars will be retained.

A new gasket system will be incorporated to improve weather protection and prevent the leaks currently being experienced in a number of places.

The clear glass will also create new vistas within the market revealing views of the higher-level areas of the market building.

Re-slating of the roof will use the original slates with the inclusion of multi-foil insulation to significantly reduce heat loss from these sections by at least half, says the supporting statement.

Existing cast iron gutters are generally in good order and will be resealed and lined to maintain watertightness – where replacements are needed then either new cast iron or cast aluminium gutters will be provided to match the existing ones.

Installation of the multifoil insultation and the consequential 50mm rise in roof height will cause less than substantial harm to the heritage asset, says the report, with benefits gained through improved thermal performance and weatherproofing far outweigh the minimal harm caused.

Louvres on the north side of the roof bays are blocked up internally, leaving the louvres on the outside to maintain the aesthetic.

On the south side some will be blocked up but four remaining louvres will be replaced with automatic opening and closing louvres linked to temperature sensors to regulate ventilation, and to the fire alarm and sprinkler system.

The lofty height of the main market hall means that any heat generated in the space rises to roof level leaving the “shop floor” at a significantly lower temperature and in an attempt to rectify the situation and utilise the gathered heat at ceiling level, it is proposed to install de-stratification fans at high level within the roof bays and the main cruciform roof and dome areas.

While scaffolding is in place, the opportunity will be taken to deep clean and redecorate the structure, probably with a changed colour scheme, though this will be chosen from a recognised heritage colour selection.

It is proposed to replace the existing globe light fittings with modern slimline LED fittings which will give direction light to the shop floor and their high position will not impinge on sight lines or distract from the overall aesthetic appearance of the market, says the document.