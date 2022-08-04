North Halifax project delayed again after key partner pulls out of scheme

Mixenden Hub is supposed to provide a GP service and a pharmacy.

When it meets next Monday, August 8, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet will discuss Mixenden Hub as an “under the line” item – the public and media will not be able to see or watch the item as debate may include sensitive financial or businesses information.

But a Cabinet member stated the nub of the matter, answering a ward councillor’s question.

Artist's impression of the Mixenden Hub

Coun Guy Beech raised the issue of delay at a full meeting of Calderdale Council.

Coun Beech (Con, Illingworth and Mixenden) said Mixenden Hub had been delayed again.

“The promised hub has been discussed for over a decade and appears in the Labour Party’s election literature every year, assuring residents that work is finally about to begin.

“The proposed hub, which was promised all these years ago, has been stripped of its original promised facilities including a Post Office, free cash withdrawals and a retail unit.

“Will the Cabinet apologise to residents in Mixenden on the continued delays to the scheme and tell us when it will be built, and what it will actually provide?” he said.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said she was limited in what she could say, confirmed Cabinet would discuss a paper and indicated what the issue is.

“The project was progressing as planned with construction contractors already invited to tender and unfortunately the key tenant, the health tenant, withdrew their interest from the project.

“Officers have worked jointly with the ICB (Integrated Care Board), which was formerly the CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group) to secure another tenant for the scheme and the community, and the report which is going to Cabinet will provide Cabinet with an update on the next steps with regard to this and a decision to take,” she said.

Last autumn another ward councillor, Coun Dan Sutherland (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) also expressed frustration at delays to the project which has well as the health element now promises a library and a community garden among its services.

Councillors have heard previously that retail unites were not proving feasible.