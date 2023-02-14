Seven services are likely to be withdrawn by operators in April, if the government subsidies they’ve been receiving since 2020 are cut off next month as scheduled.

A further 35 bus routes are likely to be altered, partially cut or have their timetables slashed if the funding is pulled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list of services potentially affected will not be made public until the end of this week, as the plans have yet to be finalised.

Coun Jane Scullion

But at a West Yorkshire Combined Authority transport committee meeting, councillors were told that there were just days left to effectively rescue those services.

Dave Pearson, WYCA’s director of transport, told the meeting bus operators who intend to make changes or reductions in their services must register them and make them formal by Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are facing a bit of a cliff-edge in that regard. We’ve had discussions with bus operators and those are continuing this week.

“Government officials say they are working on something but nothing is forthcoming.”

A view of a bus at Brighouse bus station

Mr Pearson hinted that the government may unveil more support for the bus industry in next month’s budget, but said if nothing else was pledged by the Department of Transport in the meantime, it would be too late to save the services at risk now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suggested another possibility was that the current funding was given a “temporary” three-month extension, but warned that the local industry needed a year’s worth of money to “stabilise the network”.

The government set up emergency funding for bus operators in April 2020, to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic on passenger numbers.

That was due to expire in October last year, but was given a stay of execution following a plea from regional mayors, including West Yorkshire’s Tracy Brabin.

Bus services are at the centre of a funding battle in West Yorkshire. Picture: Google Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although bus patronage in parts of West Yorkshire is now around 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, operators say they can’t afford to keep some services running without state help, with the industry still grappling with a driver shortage.

Calderdale councillor Jane Scullion said it was “almost unbelievable that we’re in this position”, weeks away from the end of March.

She said: “I don’t often say this, but I feel for Arriva, for First and the other bus companies, because they don’t know where they’re going to be…..it’s just not acceptable.”

The transport committee chair and Labour leader of Bradford City Council, Susan Hinchcliffe said the government’s “hand-to-mouth” approach on bus funding wasn’t working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We don’t know if the government will give us or the operators any more funding or not. We hear different things coming out of the Department of Transport all the time.

“This dithering really makes it impossible for us to plan. It’s impossible for passengers to know if they can get to school, leisure or work."

“To have this on the back of the other cuts that happened last year will be devastating for our economy.”

The Department of Transport said it was working closely with the sector to offer targeted support and that it had ploughed £2billion into the bus network across the country over the last three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad