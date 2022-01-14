Objection over closure of Calderdale youth and community centre to be debated by senior councillors

Sowerby Bridge Community Centre at Foundry Street. Picture: Google

Last November an online petition about the future of Sowerby Bridge Community Centre at Foundry Street was started by Sheila Eastwood on change.org and now has more than 1,000 signatures.

The onset of the COVID pandemic closed the centre, which had been used by groups including Sowerby Bridge Shotokan Karate Club and she explained that when restrictions began to ease last year, the karate club contacted the council to seek permission to begin using the centre again but were told in October that the site was deemed by Calderdale Council to be not required and recommended for disposal.

Officers still deem this to be the case and of three options – approve the disposal, do not approve the disposal, or offer the building as a community asset transfer – presented to the council’s Cabinet when it meets at Halifax Town Hall on Monday (January 17, from 6p and screened via the council’s Public-i channel), disposal is the option members are recommended to take.

Papers do not clarify which of the three ward councillors – Coun Adam Wilkinson, Coun Dot Foster and Coun Audrey Smith (all Lab) – objected to the original decision to dispose of the property, but that opposition means Cabinet have to debate it and decide.

The member said it is a community centre, not a youth centre – youth provision has been scaled back by the council in recent years partly because of the need to balance the books – and argues that with community space limited in Sowerby Bridge the building, which is in good repair and has a sprung floor making it suitable for dance and martial arts, should be saved.

Officers counter-argue that the building is surplus to requirements following the youth services review and that a capital receipt for the site’s disposal would be lost and an annual £12,000 sum would be needed for its upkeep, against a backdrop of the council being forced to make savings.