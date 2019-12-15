Objections over Halifax apartment plan submitted for former chapel

A planning application will come before councillors next week because it has been submitted by a councillor.

Crossley Ridge Investments Ltd are seeking permission to convert the former chapel at Trafalfgar Works, Haugh Shaw Road, Savile Park, Halifax, into 18 apartments.

Plans have been submitted at a former Halifax chapel

Two letters of objection were received about the plans, outlining concerns about the potential increase in cars the proposal would bring, the number of parking spaces, the building’s situation next to a noisy workshop and privacy.

It will be considered by Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee when it meets at Halifax Town Hall next Tuesday, December 17 (from 2pm).

The application is coming before the committee because it is submitted by Coun Faisal Shoukat (Lab, Park), who is a member of the committee.

It is usual for planning applications which involve councillors to come before the committee, which is held in public, even if otherwise they might have been determined by officers.

Councillors also have to declare any interest they might have in agenda items across all the the council’s directorates.

Planning officers recommend the committee approves the plans, saying the plans meet the council’s planning rules. However, they suggest some conditions, including some use of obscured glass and to address concerns about amenity, noise and parking.

In the case of the latter, the site, which is near to Tesco supermarket, is next to, if not within, the King Cross town centre and there is no conflict with policy over parking, officers conclude.