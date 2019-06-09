Objections to Calderdale holiday let apartment extension to mill

Fifty letters of objection – and two of support – have been lodged over plans to extend a Hebden Bridge mill to develop eight holiday let apartments which could generate an estimated £100,000 a year in income.

The plans, for extending the first floor at Hebble End Mill, Hebble End, Hebden Bridge, have been submitted by Mr David Fletcher and will be considered by Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee next Tuesday, June 11, from 2pm.

Objections to the proposal – which planning officers say should be permitted – include the effect of construction work, loss of privacy, impact on businesses which are housed in the mill, access issues, infrastructure, heritage, space and light, and wildlife concerns.

The effect on the mill’s 24 tenants has also been raised as an issue.

Some objectors query the need for holiday accommodation in the area but representations supporting the application claim there is, with disturbance caused by the work being temporary and ultimately improving its look being other reasons given for backing the application.

Calder ward Coun Dave Young (Lab) opposes the plans on the grounds that it is a land locked site with the only access available to vehicles being on the Rochdale Canal towpath, privacy, parking and concerns over the retention of the existing local businesses that are currently housed in the mill.

Hebden Royd Town Councol also opposes the plans on grounds of privacy, heritage, fearing it will adversely affect the Hebden Bridge conservation area, access and parking, both being limted, says the council.

Planning documents described the site as “Located alongside the Rochdale Canal in Hebden Bridge on an ‘island’ site between the canal and the River Calder.

“The site is currently occupied by a two storey former canal warehouse with a single storey weaving shed extension to one side. There is no vehicular access.

“The building is currently home to a number of small businesses on the ground floor.”

The briefing document for councillors goes on to say: “The applicant maintains that following completion fourteen business units will remain, offering improved facilities for existing tenants.”

Calderdale Council’s tourism team supports the applicatuon and considers it is a realistic figure that the business could generate in excess of £100,000 per annum, taking into account the quieter months.

On balance, say officers, potential issues regarding privacy and access can be overcome and argue it meets the council’s planning criteria.