Opposition Conservatives name their senior team

Coun Leigh will also be the party’s lead on service improvement and performance, while Coun Howard Blagbrough (Brighouse) becomes Deputy Leader and will lead on Adults, Health and Social Care.

Coun Sophie Whittaker (Rastrick) will be the party’s lead for Levelling Up, Coun George Robinson (Hipperholme) the Public Services brief, Coun Regan Dickenson (Rastrick) becomes lead for Environment, Communities and Rural Affairs and Coun Brenda Monteith (Brighouse) takes the Public Health portfolio.

The Conservatives have set out their aims for the coming year saying these include “a determination to hold the Labour Council to account, and be seen as an administration in waiting.”

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Leigh

Coun Leigh said: “We are determined to deliver on the priorities of residents in Calderdale.

“As a community, we are facing challenges; the cost of living, rising inflation and energy bills, to name a few.

“We are here to support residents, and deliver on a joined-up plan to address these problems.