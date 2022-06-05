Over 60,000 people in Calderdale have received £150 council tax rebate so far

But many – those who do not pay their Council Tax by Direct Debit – will have to complete and return a form to enable the council to get the money to them.

The council is also asking people to check whether they are eligible for pension credits, with a large amount of money currently unclaimed in Calderdale.

The council’s Deputy leader, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the council was working hard to ensure eligible people got the rebate as soon as possible, with two thirds of those having already received it.

Help towards the cost of living crisis

“Calderdale Council is working hard to ensure that eligible residents receive their £150 Council Tax rebate as soon as possible, as we understand that many residents are struggling with the cost of living.

“Around 80,000 customers in Calderdale are eligible for the rebate and over 60,000 have already received their payment.

“The vast majority of those who pay by Direct Debit have received the rebate automatically and we are working to make payments to the remaining Direct Debit customers as soon as possible.

“Residents who do not pay by Direct Debit are required to complete the application form,” she said.

This is available on the council’s website – https://www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2/residents/council-tax-and-benefits/council-tax/council-tax-energy-rebate – and Coun Scullion said once details are received and verified, the payments would be processed as quickly as possible.

The council is also encouraging Calderdale residents of State Pension age or over to check if they’re entitled to extra support in the form of Pension Credit.

Pension Credit is extra money to help with the cost of living and people may be eligible even if they have other income, savings or assets.

But it is estimated around a third of eligible Calderdale pensioners do not currently claim Pension Credits.

This means that around 2,400 people in the borough are not receiving the benefits to which the are entitled and the council is encouraging all those aged 66 and over, or their family members, to check their eligibility.

There are many extra entitlements that come with receiving Pension Credit including free NHS dental treatment and check-ups, free sight tests, vouchers for glasses and contact lenses, help with travel costs to and from hospital, Cold Weather Payments and a free TV licence.

Leader of the Council, Coun Tim Swift said even if a person was only entitled to a small pension credit, the additional benefits are worth having.

“Figures from the Department for Work and Pensions estimate that there’s around £6.8million in unclaimed Pension Credits in Calderdale each year.

“We want to ensure this money is claimed, so encourage everyone of State Pension age to check their eligibility.

“We know that the ongoing increase in the cost of living is having a major impact on many residents and this extra support could really be of help to those struggling financially.

“The additional entitlements that come with claiming Pension Credits would also be of benefit and help ease the financial burden many are facing at this time,” he said.

To find out more and to check availability, visit https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit – residents can also call 01422 288005 if they require extra help with the process.

The council has general information and links about claiming benefits available at https://www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2/residents/community-and-living/money-and-wellbeing-calderdale/are-you-claiming-your-pension-credit on its website.