Overwhelming support for £20m Elland train station as hundreds back plan

Hundreds of people have overwhelmingly supported plans for the new £20m Elland railway station.

The Elland station project will be funded from the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, and see a new rail station being built on land off Lowfields Way in the town.

Artist impression of the new 20m Elland railway station

This will link into the existing Calder Valley rail line allowing for direct access to stations in Leeds, Bradford, Halifax and Huddersfield.

To help inform the outline business case for funding for the project, a public consultation took place in summer 2018.

Over 270 responses were received and showed an overwhelming support for the project, with 94% of respondents stating they were either happy or very happy with the proposals.

Support was also high for the plans to improve walking and cycling access around the station, with 84% happy or very happy with the walking proposals and 67% happy or very happy with the cycling proposals.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “It’s been a long-term ambition of the Council to see a rail station built in Elland and I’m pleased that residents share our enthusiasm for the project.

“The responses received in this consultation have been a huge help in the preparation of the outline plans for the project. We’ll continue to seek the opinion of local people as plans progress.”

As well as feedback from individuals, responses were also received from campaign groups, which contained detailed comments and suggestions as part of strong support for the development of a rail station in Elland.

All the comments and suggestions received have been used in the development of the business case for funding which has been submitted to the Combined Authority for approval to proceed to the next stage.

The next phase of the project would be to complete full design work, with a view to starting construction work in 2021.

Coun Peter Box, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Investment Committee, said: “A new rail station in Elland would deliver huge benefits to the town itself as well as providing local people with much-improved links to opportunities in Halifax, Bradford and Leeds and, further afield, in Manchester.

“It will also mean improved walking and cycling facilities including three new pedestrian and cycle bridges crossing the River Calder and Calder Hebble Navigation.”

Managed by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the Transport Fund has been part-funded through the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Deal – a £1 billion package of funding to drive growth and job creation across the Leeds City Region.

A new rail station in Elland will aim to support existing local businesses and attract new ones, generating economic growth and jobs for the town.