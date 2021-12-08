People will lose their homes in Calderdale over Government's social care plans claims senior councillor

Calderdale Council Cabinet member for Adults Services and Wellbeing, Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn

Calderdale Council Cabinet member for Adults Services and Wellbeing, Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder), said what had been seen from the Conservative Government was “so disappointing.”

“When they said they were bringing forward proposals I really hoped they would spike our guns on this occasion.

“They have failed, people will lose their homes in Calderdale because of this Dementia Tax,” he said.

It did not succeed even on its own terms because it did not add extra money straight away and councils would still be having to levy an extra social care element of Council Tax until 2023, though money for the NHS was welcome, said Coun Fenton-Glynn.

Half the council’s budget was taken up with care packages for all-ages disability, he said, adding the Government’s proposals also did nothing to deal with more pay needed for social care workers.

Coun Roger Taylor (Ind, Northowram and Shelf) interjected at one point and urged Coun Fenton-Glynn “get on with it.”

Coun Bob Metcalfe (Lab, Town), who stepped down from the portfolio in the spring, said it was “deplorable” MPs were being asked to vote on the Government’s proposals with no impact assessments on the changes, and had asked Coun Fenton-Glynn in the questions to Cabinet section of the year’s final full Calderdale Council meeting if the authority knew what impact would be on the people of Calderdale.

The Government’s proposals include people no longer paying more than £86,000 towards their care during their lifetime, starting in October 2023.

The £86,000 limit, or cap, covers personal care, such as help washing or dressing – it does not cover living costs such as food, energy bills or accommodation.

After people reach the £86,000 cap, personal care will be paid for by local authorities.

People with assets under £20,000 will not have to contribute to care costs (compared with £14,250 now) but they might have to contribute from their income.

Those with between £20,000 and £100,000 can get help towards costs from their local council – this is means-tested, so it depends on things like income and property.