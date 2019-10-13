Permission given for Calderdale housing plan despite concerns over impact on village's heritage

Calderdale Council has approved outline permission for some new homes to be developed at Sowerby, despite concerns they may impact on the village’s heritage.

Mr John Hitchen applied for outline permission to build new homes and site access at Sowerby Town Farm, Queen Street, Sowerby.

The application, which was approved by planners under delegated powers, noted the proposed site on the northern edge of the village is located within 50 metres of Grade II listed Sowerby Hall and comprises a range of covered livestock yards associated with the farm at present.

The report by officers say the farm is still a working farm at the moment but future plans are to relocate the farm business elsewhere by consolidating three farms into one, but that is subject to these plans being approved.

Although outline approval has been given, the details of the plan will have to be signed off by the council in the future before development could go ahead.

Three letters of objection were received, with main concerns including the impact new homes would have on the village’s character.

One says the village dates back to the time of the Domesday Book but expresses fear new building will change this.

Traffic, wildlife and infrastructure concerns were also raised, but planners felt the application is in line with council and national policy guidelines.