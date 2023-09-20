News you can trust since 1853
Petition presented to Calderdale Council over new equipment for play area in Bailiff Bridge

A petition calling for new equipment for a play area in Bailiff Bridge has been presented to Calderdale Council’s Place Scrutiny board.
By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Malcolm Silkstone, lead petitioner and member of The Friends of Bailiff Bridge Memorial Park and Residents Association, said: “I am very happy with the outcome at the scrutiny meeting. The petition required hard work over many evenings and weekends to gather signatures, but everyone was happy to sign it and wanted new play area equipment in Bailiff Bridge Park.

"The petition was a complete success, and I am looking forward to working with the Council. “

Coun David Kirton said: “I am really pleased that this was considered at scrutiny, and that advice will be provided to Malcolm Silkstone on ways of raising funds for improving the play area.”

