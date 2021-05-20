Picture special of Calderdale's Mayor making as it returned to the historic Halifax Minster
A historic moment returned to the Halifax Minster as Calderdale carried out its mayor making ceremony.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 11:12 am
The new Mayor of Calderdale, Chris Pillai, has taken the chain of office at a special ceremony at historic Halifax Minster today.
A need for more space to make the Mayor-making and Annual Council event COVID-safe because of the ongoing pandemic has meant a switch from the traditional Halifax Town Hall council chamber to another of the town’s splendid buildings, Halifax Minster, which dates back more than 900 years.
