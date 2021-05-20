Calderdale Council's Mayor Making ceremony held at Halifax Minster.

Picture special of Calderdale's Mayor making as it returned to the historic Halifax Minster

A historic moment returned to the Halifax Minster as Calderdale carried out its mayor making ceremony.

By Ian Hirst
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 11:12 am

The new Mayor of Calderdale, Chris Pillai, has taken the chain of office at a special ceremony at historic Halifax Minster today.

A need for more space to make the Mayor-making and Annual Council event COVID-safe because of the ongoing pandemic has meant a switch from the traditional Halifax Town Hall council chamber to another of the town’s splendid buildings, Halifax Minster, which dates back more than 900 years.

1.

Dot Foster, who became Mayor in May 2019 and has remained in post for two years through the COVID-19 pandemic

2.

Councillor Pillai’s wife, Beverley, will be Mayoress as his consort for the year.

3.

The couple already have some experience of what the roles involve as they were Deputy Mayor and Mayoress to Marcus Thompson and Nicky-Chance-Thompson, Calderdale’s civic heads in 2018-19.

4.

Coun Pillai’s Deputy Mayor is Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) and the Deputy Mayoress and consort is Catherine Kirk.

