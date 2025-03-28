Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Caldedale MP has been seeking the government’s commitment to listen to people and charities ahead of plans to reform the welfare system.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn said there is a real sense of fear” among many of his constituents with disabilities or who are carers to those who could be hit.

The government says it is looking to save billions of pounds a year and get more people into work with its proposed changes to the welfare system.

The changes include to restrict the eligibility for Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

MP for the Calder Valley Josh Fenton-Glynn

Mr Fenton-Glynn said: “I understand and hear the very real fears and concerns of constituents about the impact of getting this wrong and will work to ensure vulnerable constituents get the support they deserve.”

And speaking in Parliament, he said: “I think there’s a real sense of fear among many of my Calder Valley constituents with disabilities and with caring responsibilities about these proposed changes to PIP, which have been exacerbated further by some of the reporting.

"So can the minister please give me a categorical assurance that the consultation on these measures is genuine and that the government will ensure that the responses of disabled people and of disability rights campaigners like Scope and others will be given the weight that they deserve?”

In response, Mr Fenton-Glynn was told: “My honourable friend is absolutely right to raise those points and I can give him the assurance that he seeks.

"Indeed, I spoke to Scope yesterday, and other disability charities, and yes, this is going to be a proper consultation in which we’re going to be listening very carefully to what people say to us in response.”

In the Spring Statement on Wednesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced an increase in the Universal Credit standard allowance from £92 per week in 2025-26 to £106 per week by 2029-30.

But the Universal Credit health element - an additional amount added for those with health-related issues – will be cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants.

