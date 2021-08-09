Plan to create apartments at Hebden Bridge mill hit by objections
Proposals to convert part of a Hebden Bridge mill into apartments will come before planning councillors next week.
Kirklees Estates has applied to convert part of the stone-built Linden Mill on Linden Road into the 18 apartments, and Calderdale Council’s planning committee will meet on Tuesday next week to discuss the plans.
However, Hebden Royd Town Council has objected and 72 letters have been received by the council opposing the proposals. Three letters of support have also been received.
Objectors’ concerns include parking and highway safety issues, over-development of the site and the loss of privacy, poor access, the loss of community space and question marks over the future of Artsmill, which provides studios, a rehearsal area and a gallery at Linden Mill.