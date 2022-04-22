Planned home development 'will be out of character' in rural Calderdale village

Planning councillors will consider the application by Mr Bernard Boylan to build the homes on the site of agricultural buildings at Davey Hall, Davey Lane, Blackshaw Head.

The agricultural buildings are described as “dilapidated” at a site where several applications to build homes have been submitted in the past few years with an approval for five homes in 2018 – now lapsed – but a refusal for seven homes in 2019.

Five letters of objection and none of support were received by Calderdale Council about the application, which ward councillor Coun Dave Young (Lab, Calder) has asked the council’s

The application will go before the panning committee

Planning Committee to consider because planning officers are recommending the application be permitted.

Coun Young raises an issue about where the land is situated and what restrictions this might have.

“The site is not in the village envelope and is in ‘Land Around Todmorden’ which has similar protection as the Green Belt.

“This is an inappropriate development – seven large houses which are not needed in the small village of Blackshaw Head.

“This development would box in Davey Hall, a grade II listed property nearby,” he said.

After Coun Young submitted his comment, the application was amended to six homes and altering the design and scale of the dwellings, but Coun Young advised that he still wished the application to be referred to Planning Committee.

Objectors argue that the proposals are not in keeping with the surroundings, raise concerns about the impact on a nearby listed building, have inadequate access and will impact on wildlife, flooding risk and air quality.

Blackshaw Parish Council also objects to the proposals, although not as strongly as to the previous application and said they liked the new designs but believe any new development, in the light of climate change, must be carbon neutral and despite some measures do not feel the application quite achieves this.

However, a supporting statement for the applicant from Burr Design Associates Ltd says issues raised in a previous refused application which was dismissed by a Planning Inspector have been addressed.

The scale of the new proposals is below that in the approved 2018 application, say the architects.

Planning officers say the 2018 application established the principle of residential development albeit this had now lapsed and while a number of “more ambitious” proposals were submitted were considered to be excessive.

But this time the type and scale of homes reverted to the type and scale of homes contained in the approved 2018 application and was acceptable, they say.

Planning Committee councillors will decide the application when they meet at Halifax Town Hall on Tuesday, April 26 (2pm).