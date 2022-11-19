Separate applicants have made the requests to Calderdale Council for three different sites.

They include Lightcliffe Property Investments Ltd, which wants to build up to 28 homes on land opposite 71 Park Lane in Siddal, Halifax.

As an outline application – numbered 22/01141/OUT – this will deal with access matters with other details reserved for a full application.

The applications have been made to Calderdale Council

But it outlines how a number of terraced and semi detached dwellings could be developed across the majority of the site, says a supporting statement.

An outline planning application – numbered 22/01140/OUT – has also been received for a site at Southowram, where Pauline Whittle would like to build nine homes.

She is seeking permission to develop land off Bank Top, this application relating to access and subdivision of nine plots with other matters reserved for a full application.

An objector has raised flooding concerns but the applicant says the risk is low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Michelle Gaffaney of Barclay Firth has submitted an application – numbered 22/01049/FUL – to build six homes at the back of 88 Industrial Road, Sowerby Bridge.

The application says three homes will be accessed from Industrial Road and three from Hollins Lane to the north, according to a design and access statement.

Two objections have been received over the plans to date, expressing concerns about access and parking.

Each of the applications, with documents, can be viewed on Calderdale Council’s Planning portal.