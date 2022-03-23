Planning Inspector outlines findings into Calderdale's Local Plan to build thousands of new homes

It follows the completion of the stage four Examination in Public hearing sessions in January 2022 and a review by the independent Planning Inspector, Ms Katie Child, of the Council’s completed post hearing action notes.

The Inspector was appointed by the Secretary of State for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to consider a range of issues relating to the draft Local Plan, including housing, employment, transport, town centres and retailing and climate change.

The Local Plan identifies development areas for economic growth in Calderdale, and sites for new homes over the next 15 years, and once approved it will be reviewed in years five and 10.

Calderdale Local Plan

Councillor Jane Scullion, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “We really welcome the Inspector’s letter. It means that we are a major step closer to the final adoption of the Local Plan, which will make sure that we are able to manage development in Calderdale effectively over the next few years.

“We particularly welcome her finding that the Council’s overall proposals were based on sound evidence. We also welcome the changes to the Plan recommended in her letter and believe that these will result in a better Local Plan.

“This will allow us to protect our heritage, our beautiful countryside and the distinctive character of our local communities whilst allowing us to develop the sustainably built homes that we need.

“The Local Plan also ensures we can develop the facilities and infrastructure required to support this growth and secure the investment that we need to do this. It is great news for Calderdale.”

The Council will now prepare, as is always required by local authorities at this stage, a schedule of main modifications. These are the changes which are needed to make sure that the final Local Plan is sound, under the Inspector’s guidance. This will be published for consultation later this year.