Plans revealed to build new affordable homes on council land in Mixenden

In 2018 Calderdale Council and Together Housing Group entered into the Calderdale and Together Housing Investment Partnership (CTHIP) to deliver up to 650 new homes over the next five years by developing suitable land owned by either partner.

An area of land at Mixenden Road, Mixenden, owned by the Council, has been identified as a suitable site for housing.

The site is close to local amenities and also adjoins land owned by Together Housing, previously occupied by low-rise flats, which have now been demolished.

New affordable homes could be built in Mixenden

The Council has said by combining these sites, it would support a development of 29 homes, with 16 on the Council land.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, Cllr Scott Patient, said: “There’s real demand for affordable housing in the borough and Mixenden is a popular choice for local families. By utilising this Council-owned land, along with the adjoining land owned by Together Housing, it would go some way to meeting this demand, with proposals for 29 new homes.

“The new-build properties would have energy efficient features, to make the homes cheaper to heat and also reduce carbon emissions, supporting our ambition to become a carbon neutral borough by 2038.

“Developing new and affordable homes in North Halifax would also support our wider strategic plan for the area, with a number of complementary development schemes already in progress, demonstrating investment in local communities.”

Plans for the Mixenden Road site will be discussed at the meeting of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet on Monday 28 March 2022.