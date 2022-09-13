O. and C. Management have applied to replace shop fronts at properties from numbers 8 to 26 Horton Street, aiming to enhance the “brand” of a key retail part of the town centre.

In a supporting statement, the company argues the alterations will enhance the area and complement a permission already obtained for changes there.

It says: “The long term objective is to develop the whole of the ‘Westgate Quarter’ into a unique, clearly identifiable retail zone within Halifax town centre.”

The frontage along Horton Street, Halifax. Picture: Google

The statement says the proposals will incorporate a complementary mix of uses – including shops, offices, food and drink outlets- within, around and connected by, “attractive and responsive” public spaces.

Refurbishment of the historic buildings – which line part of the main road leading to Halifax Railway Station, itself subject to major multi-million pound improvements by Calderdale Council and partners – will be “sensitive” and complement an approved development.

This previous permission allowed major improvements to be made including at Horton House with new retail units along Horton Street and Union Street to the front and side of Horton House.

It is intended to replace the current shop fronts with a “modern, fully glazed system to complement the proposed development at Horton House, and, by creating commercial floorspace through improving existing units, is essential to the economic viability of that project and development of the Westgate Quarter of town as a “holistic” regeneration, says the statement.

“The proposal therefore aims to complement the approved scheme and balance the architectural merit of the north and south sides of Horton Street between New Road/Southgate and Union Street,” it says.

The building is listed and the whole site lies within the Halifax town centre Conservation Area.

As such, argue the applicants, it requires a “sympathetic” refurbishment to suit modern commercial space requirements.

“The existing building has been altered over many years and is now not lettable in its current state and detracts from the street scene,” says the application.