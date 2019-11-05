Plans to convert part of Dean Clough mill complex into apartments revealed

Plans have been revealed to convert part of the Dean Clough complex in Halifax into apartments.

The proposals are to change the use and convert the derelict mill building at the eastern end of the Dean Clough complex(on the opposite side of Cross Hills to the main body of mill buildings.

Planning permission has been granted for the Grade II listed building for change of use and conversion into eight apartments in 2018.

However according to planning agents Philip's RIley Chartered Building Surveyors said on behalf of Dean Clough Ltd the approved scheme has been costed and found to be uneconomic, hence the need for the current proposal for 12 apartments.

in their report the planning agents said the conversion will make full use of existing openings and involving use of ‘conservation’ rooflights plus the minimum of new openings to provide an attractive living environment for occupants.

"It is necessary to make the living environment as attractive as possible in order to command a high enough sale price per unit to make the development worthwhile and to avoid the building falling into dereliction.

"Existing points of entry have been retained, as have the elements considered of most historic value during consideration of the 2017 Applications, ie. the internal staircase, fireplaces and the majority of cast iron columns.

"It should be noted that the 2017 proposal included large roof terraces which were approved. These have been replaced in the current scheme by smaller balconies which are more in keeping with the character of the building."

Known as Marshalls Mill the five storey structure is built in natural stone with double pitch slated rood.

The mill extends to 9,200 ft over five floors and due to the sloping nature of the site three of these levels have ground floor access.

According to Historic England the property belonged to John Rayner of Cross Hill House back in 1844.

The warehouse was in multiple occupancy by tenants and was rated in three parts.

Elements of the structural design of the building suggest that it was probably designed by a local architect, Richard Horsfall, who was responsible for a number of industrial buildings in Halifax.

Raynor's estate was bought by Thomas Holmes who owned the Dean Clough Dyeworks, and his trustees continued to hold the warehouse until the 20th century.

The warehouse was used as part of the Dyeworks operation initially, but by 1866 there was a beershop on the ground floor which later extended into upper floors with the addition of a refreshment room and practise room.

It was sold to J Marshall & Sons, slaters and plasterers, in 1948, though it was occupied in part at least by the Halifax Sack Works.

The building eventually passed into the Dean Clough estate in 1990.