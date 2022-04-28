Plans to divide Calderdale house gets go-ahead despite highways concerns

They were concerned about the suitability of access to the property- a converted barn at White Rock House Farm, Dean House Lane, Stainland – but ultimately planning councillors were satisfied with Mr Jon Grafton’s application.

Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee heard access to the property was narrow with the existing access already carrying traffic to around 35 other properties in the area and an extant quarry.

Highways officers overcame objections because of the remote rural location meaning schools and other amenities such as bus routes were a distance away.

Plans were approved by councillors

But their objections to the road remained, councillors heard.

“However, highways have maintained their objection in terms of the intensification and its impact of users of the right of way, which has limited passing place opportunities and additional vehicular traffic that the additional dwelling would create.

“It is noted that the site is in a rural setting on a single track road, with no passing places, places or footpaths,” said officers.

Objectors including Stainland and Greetland District Parish Council were also concerned about adding congestion, as well as raising issues around a septic tank to serve the property.

But on balance planning officers believed one extra home would not unduly add to issues and recommended councillors approve the application, subject to some planning conditions.

The barn had already been converted into a home

Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) wanted more information about the septic tank and highway issues and Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) wanted to k now more about parking provision.

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) believed planning needed to be more proactive about provision of passing places in rural areas where routes were becoming more used but legal officers said this was a general concern rather than specific to one application.

Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) was worried about the distances between this property and another and whether allowing the proposals would impact on neighbours privacy.

Mr Grafton said the septic tank would be a new modern one, hardstanding on the driveway would provide additional parking spaces to those shown on the plans and in terms of access routes no-one used a route from the south because of its condition, there was the quarry route and there were 16 passing places on Berry Mill Lane.

Where distances between homes were concerned no part of the application contravened planning policy, he said.

Having asked their questions, councillors approved the application.