Coun James Baker, who has represented the Warley ward since 2012, will remain involved in local Liberal Democrat politics while spending more time focusing on his family and work, he said.

“It’s been a huge honour to represent Warley ward and act as the leader of the Liberal Democrat group,” he said.

“I’m standing down to spend more time with my family and focus on my work campaigning in digital rights issues with the Open Rights Group.”

Councillor James Baker

Coun Baker said, as president of Calderdale Liberal Democrats, he will continue to play a role “supporting local residents who want to be part of a progressive and Liberal movement in Calderdale”.

He added it had been an honour to serve people.

Politically, he says he is particularly proud of leading the group through some of the party’s “toughest times” during national coalition years with the Conservatives and “keeping the torch of Liberalism burning”.

He believes his achievements on the council include helping introduce ward forum budgets that fund community groups, the petition scheme enabling people to secure debates, and pushing for the authority to adopt a “very tough” CO2 emissions target.

The group will choose a new leader after the elections.

The group have selected Abigail Carr, a former teacher turned entrepreneur who established LoveScience, a company that delivers practical science classes for children, to defend the Warley seat in May.

