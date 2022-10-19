In a message leaked by national news outlets, the MP for the Calder Valley – who is Deputy Chief Whip – says: “This is not a motion on fracking. This is a confidence motion in the Government.”

He also says the Government "cannot, under any circumstances, let the Labour Party take control of the order paper and put through their own legislation".

He said the party was voting "no" on Labour's motion, enforcing what's known as a three-line whip.

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker

"I know this is difficult for some colleagues, but we simply cannot allow this," says the message.

Fracking was stopped in 2019 following opposition from environmentalists and concerns over earth tremors.

But last month, Liz Truss announced it would restart as part of a plan to limit rising energy costs.

A motion has been put forward by Labour which will be voted on this afternoon offering the chance to overturn the decision.

Whips are MPs or Lords appointed by each party in Parliament to help organise their party's contribution to parliamentary business.

One of their responsibilities is making sure the maximum number of their party members vote, and vote the way their party wants.