Speaking on a live Q and A session on social media earlier this evening (Wednesday), MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker – a Conservative and former Deputy Chief Whip – even described Mr Hancock as “a hero” because he backed the reconfiguration of Calderdale’s and Huddersfield’ hospitals.

He said Mr Hancock could do no wrong in his eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Matt Hancock is a great guy,” said Mr Whittaker.

Matt Hancock (Getty Images)

“He gave us in the Calder Valley £196.5m for our hospital reconfiguration so as far as I’m concerned if the guy wants to Australia, he can go as often as he wishes because in my eyes the guy can’t do anything wrong.

"When all the Labour MPs were arguing for us to scrap the hospital reconfiguration, I was the sole person sticking up for the clinicians locally who wanted to do the hospital reconfiguration and after a 45 minute discussion, he announced it with me so the guy is a hero for the Calder Valley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In my view, he can’t do any wrong.

"I’m not in the Whips’ Office currently. If I had my way, he would get the whip back but that’s a decision way above my pay grade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP for West Suffolk and former health secretary Mr Hancock is currently sitting as an Independent MP after having the Conservative whip suspended over his decision to join the TV show at a time when Parliament was sitting.

If he does not have the whip restored by December 5 – the deadline for Tory candidates to declare their intention to stand again – he will remain officially unaffiliated and the Conservatives will begin choosing a new candidate for his seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hancock resigned as Health Secretary in 2021 after he breached social distancing guidance brought in by the Government during the pandemic by kissing a colleague.

The announcement that he would be appearing on this year’s I’m a Celebrity caused public outcry.

Advertisement Hide Ad