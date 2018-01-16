Potential gypsy and traveller site revealed for Calderdale

A potential gypsy and travellers site in Calderdale has been revealed as part of the Council's Local Plan vision.

As part of the Local Plan review, Calderdale Council has prepared evidence relating to the needs and demand for sites for Gypsies and Travellers within the borough

In a report to the Local Plan Working Party it was revealed that the Council commissioned a Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment Study which was a joint commission with Kirklees Council.

The report stated: "To identify a suitable area of land, the Council has assessed over 1,600 sites derived from its Local Plan database and from the Council’s land ownership records.

"Development of a site in the east of the borough was considered more appropriate and that it should be located outside of the Green Belt to reflect Government guidance 'Planning Policy for Traveller Sites'."

"The need for a Gypsy and Traveller Site is demonstrated and the most appropriate location for inclusion in the Local Plan is considered to be part of the Shroggs Road site."

A site of Shroggs Road, Halifax has been allocated as an Employment Site .

However, the report said it has been shown to be undeliverable for employment purposes.

Part of the site is considered to be a suitable area to accommodate a Gypsy and Traveller site. In order to demonstrate its suitability, a design study has been carried out to assess how a traveller site could be located.

The report reveals that access will be gained directly off Shroggs Road, as it 'is much more accessible to the existing primary route network, and is therefore less likely to lead to direct conflicts with the local resident population'.