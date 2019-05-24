Prime Minister Theresa May announces end date for turbulent leadership in tearful speech
Theresa May's turbulent leadership of the Conservative Party will end on June 7, paving the way for a new prime minister to lead the Brexit process
A tearful Prime Minister said she had "done my best" to get her Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament and take the UK out of the European Union but acknowledged she had failed. This is what she said as we look back at when she visited Halifax to launch the Conservative's Manifesto ahead of the general election in 2017.
"It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit," she said in Downing Street.