Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street on May 24, 2019 in London, England. The prime minister has announced that she will resign on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Theresa May announces end date for turbulent leadership in tearful speech

Theresa May's turbulent leadership of the Conservative Party will end on June 7, paving the way for a new prime minister to lead the Brexit process

A tearful Prime Minister said she had "done my best" to get her Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament and take the UK out of the European Union but acknowledged she had failed. This is what she said as we look back at when she visited Halifax to launch the Conservative's Manifesto ahead of the general election in 2017.

"It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit," she said in Downing Street.
Watched by husband Philip and her closest aides, an emotional Mrs May said it was in the "best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort".
Announcing her departure Mrs May said: "I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party on Friday 7th June so that a successor can be chosen."
Concluding her resignation statement, Mrs May broke down as she said it had been "the honour of my life" to serve "the country that I love".
