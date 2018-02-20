Prime Minister Theresa May helps launch Calderdale Conservative election campaign

The Prime Minister Theresa May has helped launch the Conservative local election campaign in Calderdale with a visit to Brighouse.

The PM discussed the progression of the flood alleviation schemes in the Calder Valley with Craig Whittaker MP including how the Government’s £100 million funding package for flood related projects in Calderdale is being spent.

She also discussed the local economy and support for manufactures with local business representatives and then met local Conservative activists, candidates and councillors to launch the party’s local election campaign in Calderdale yesterday (Monday).

Mr Whittaker said: "It is always a pleasure to welcome the Prime Minister to the Calder Valley.

"It was extremely useful to update her on how the Government’s £100million investment package for flood alleviation schemes is being spent across the constituency from Todmorden to Brighouse, as well as to showcase some of the great local manufacturers that we have in the constituency."