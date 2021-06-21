Protecting vulnerable children and adults to be highlighted in Calderdale with series of safeguarding events

A week-long programme of over 40 online events will be hosted by Calderdale Safeguarding Adults Board, Calderdale Safeguarding Children Partnership, Calderdale Community Safety Partnership, West Yorkshire Police, health organisations and voluntary groups.

There will be access to videos, live online chats and learning sessions, webinars, podcasts and links to research - all spreading the message that everyone has a responsibility to make sure the people are safe and cared for.

Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “We have no more important job than ensuring the safety of those who are at risk of being abused or taken advantage of. That’s why, this Safeguarding Week in Calderdale, we’re reminding people that safeguarding is everyone’s business and we can all show kindness and care by reporting any concerns.

Safeguarding week in Calderdale

“Unfortunately, during the pandemic we have seen a growing number of scams and people feeling isolated, but work in Calderdale has continued as always to tackle safeguarding issues, and the support available has not stopped. Anyone struggling doesn’t need to suffer in silence.

“Please get involved in Safeguarding Week – just one virtual event or podcast could help you to support a vulnerable child or adult.”

If you or someone you know is concerned about domestic abuse, child exploitation, human trafficking, fraud, scams or any other safeguarding issues, there is always someone available to help and a partnership of organisations working intensively to prevent these issues in Calderdale.

If you are concerned about a child, please call MAST on 01422 393336.

If you need guidance or advice regarding an adult at risk, you can call Gateway to Care on 01422 393000.

You can also call the out of hours Emergency Duty Team on 01422 288000. In an emergency where there is a threat to life or serious injury, call 999. If you are concerned that a crime has been committed, call 101.