£2m boost for domestic abuse and sexual violence services in West Yorkshire

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire

Over £2m has been allocated to the Mayoral Combined Authority to increase the number of Independent Sexual Violence Advisers and Independent Domestic Violence Advisers.

It sees the creation of over 25 full time equivalent roles across West Yorkshire, with a commitment from the Ministry of Justice until 2023.

They will work to provide tailored and specialist assistance for those who have experienced domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Domestic abuse and sexual violence support services in the county are also receiving just over £350,000 of additional funding to help increase their capacity and respond to victim’s needs.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “Along with the Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, I am passionate about developing the support networks available for all those suffering from domestic abuse and sexual violence.

“This disproportionately affects women and girls; but I welcome evidence that more male victims are coming forward.

“Tackling Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence sits firmly within my priorities as Mayor, and this additional funding for much needed victim and survivor support services is extremely welcome.

“This extra funding means that those already embedded within our communities can continue to deliver an invaluable resource that supports victims and survivors, both emotionally and practically.