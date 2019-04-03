Rail industry still doesn't fully understand why punctuality is getting worse, says watchdog

The reasons why train punctuality has been steadily declining in recent years are “not yet fully understood” by industry leaders, according to the transport watchdog.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) today announced that it had approved plans by Network Rail to improve performance on the rail network, but said the lack of understanding of why it had declined was a “significant concern”.

In November, the transport regulator announced it was taking formal action against the government agency, which manages the nation’s rail infrastructure, after a year of chaos on the tracks.

Punctuality and reliability are at their lowest levels since 2014, it said, with the botched introduction of new timetables in May by operator Northern among the causes.

In response, Network Rail outlined in February what measures it was taking to improve, including increasing its operational capacity through additional staff training and recruitment.

The Yorkshire Post says: Off the rails – watchdog’s insult to rail passengers as Northern escapes fine for poor communication



It is also setting up a new performance management system to give it a clearer understanding of the factors causing delays and improving its response to incidents and the time taken to recover a normal service after disruption.

In its letter to Network Rail, published today, ORR chief executive John Larkinson said the report from February setting out its response meant Network Rail was no longer in breach of its licence conditions.

He said: “However, the report also acknowledged that the reasons for the progressive decline were not yet fully understood, which remains a significant concern. Therefore, ORR will be paying close attention to Network Rail’s proposals to enhance its analytical tools and capability within the wider performance management framework.”

Revealed: The true impact of Yorkshire’s rail timetable chaos



According to Network Rail’s report, national levels of punctuality reached a peak in 2012 but have been in steady decline since then.

Graham Richards, Director of Planning and Performance at ORR said: “There must be no let-up in the drive to improve performance and we will be making sure Network Rail delivers on its promised steps aimed at improving performance for passengers and freight customers.

“We are pleased to see that Network Rail has reacted positively to our enforcement action and has a thorough plan to identify and tackle the root causes of the deterioration of punctuality.”

Separately, MPs demanded yesterday that the Government explain the root causes for the failures over Crossrail, London’s new east-west railway, which was delayed and over budget.