There was shock earlier this evening when it was widely reported that Mr Whittaker, who is MP for the Calder Valley, had resigned from the post after the vote this evening – which he is said to have told fellow Conservatives was a confidence vote in the Government.

Chief Whip Wendy Morton was also reported to have stepped down from her position.

There was also talk of some disruption in the chamber surrounding the vote.

Craig Whittaker MP

But, as of around 9.45pm today (Wednesday) Number 10 is reported to have confirmed both Mr Whittaker and Ms Morton are still in their whip posts.

As reported by the Courier earlier today, a message from Mr Whittaker to other Tory MPs leaked by national news outlets, said: “This is not a motion on fracking. This is a confidence motion in the Government.

"I know this is difficult for some colleagues, but we simply cannot allow this," said the message.

Fracking was stopped in 2019 following opposition from environmentalists and concerns over earth tremors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But last month, Liz Truss announced it would restart as part of a plan to limit rising energy costs.

A motion was put forward by Labour which was voted on this evening offering the chance to overturn the decision.

It was defeated.

Whips are MPs or Lords appointed by each party in Parliament to help organise their party's contribution to parliamentary business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of their responsibilities is making sure the maximum number of their party members vote, and vote the way their party wants them to.