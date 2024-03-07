Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rishi Sunak has been visiting West Yorkshire today including a stop at components firm Accu in Holmfirth.

The firm posted: “Today we welcomed the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to our new global HQ to see our new warehouse up close and personal.

"A huge thanks to the Prime Minister for taking the time to chat to us, especially so soon after the Spring budget announcement!”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Accu in Holmfirth today

He also paid a visit to Hartwell Manufacturing in Ossett.