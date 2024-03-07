Rishi Sunak: Blue light escort spotted in Halifax and Brighouse as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits West Yorkshire

A convoy of cars including a blue light escort has been spotted in Calderdale today as the Prime Minister visited the region.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Mar 2024, 22:08 GMT
Rishi Sunak has been visiting West Yorkshire today including a stop at components firm Accu in Holmfirth.

The firm posted: “Today we welcomed the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to our new global HQ to see our new warehouse up close and personal.

"A huge thanks to the Prime Minister for taking the time to chat to us, especially so soon after the Spring budget announcement!”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Accu in Holmfirth todayPrime Minister Rishi Sunak at Accu in Holmfirth today
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Accu in Holmfirth today

He also paid a visit to Hartwell Manufacturing in Ossett.

It is thought that a convoy of Land Rovers with a blue light escort spotted today in Brighouse, Hipperholme and Halifax was the Prime Minister making his way between his scheduled visits.

