Rishi Sunak: Blue light escort spotted in Halifax and Brighouse as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits West Yorkshire
A convoy of cars including a blue light escort has been spotted in Calderdale today as the Prime Minister visited the region.
Rishi Sunak has been visiting West Yorkshire today including a stop at components firm Accu in Holmfirth.
The firm posted: “Today we welcomed the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to our new global HQ to see our new warehouse up close and personal.
"A huge thanks to the Prime Minister for taking the time to chat to us, especially so soon after the Spring budget announcement!”
He also paid a visit to Hartwell Manufacturing in Ossett.