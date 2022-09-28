The Communication Workers Union say the further walkouts, announced yesterday, are a mixture of single days and rolling action across Royal Mail Group’s network.

They will cover peak mail periods such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the Christmas build-up.

Royal Mail says the union’s members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters have been asked to strike on Friday and Saturday (September 30 and October 1), Thursday, October 13, Thursday, October 20, Tuesday, October 25 and Monday, November 28.

Royal Mail staff striking in Halifax last month

Further dates have also been announced by the CWU for strike action which impacts parts of Royal Mail’s operation.

For processing, distribution, international, collections and admin these are November 3, 9, 15 and 24 and December 1.

For deliver, these are November 4, 10, 16 and 25, and December 2.

For its network, these are November 2, 8, 14, 23 and 30.

The workers are striking over pay and terms and conditions.

Royal Mail has said people should expect “significant disruption”: “Royal Mail has well-developed contingency plans, but we cannot fully replace the daily efforts of our frontline workforce.”

The news comes on the same day Yorkshire Ambulance Service faces a strike vote as GMB Union launches a formal industrial action ballot, and University of Leeds staff walk out in a dispute over pay.

Daniel Whittall, from Calderdale Trades Council, said: “As workers across the country face a cost of living crisis, it’s no surprise to see them fighting back with strike action.

"Large firms have made big profits in recent years but too little has been shared with those who create the profits - workers.

"Meanwhile, this intransigent Tory Government cuts funding to services, leaving public sector workers with massive real terms wage cuts, and continues to cut welfare provisions that support those who are unable to work.

"For working class communities across Calderdale and beyond, enough is enough.

"Calderdale Trades Council has supported striking workers on picket lines in recent months, and we stand ready to do so in solidarity again.”