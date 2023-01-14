They say operators in the district including First, Arriva and Transdev have for some time been raising concerns about the profitability of certain routes in the borough if current Government funding comes to an end.

The councillors say while affected routes are not yet confirmed, there is no guarantee grant money will be available beyond March this year.

Council Deputy Leader Councillor Jane Scullion and Coun Colin Hutchinson, who represent Calderdale on the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) Transport Committee, both expressed concern.

A First Bus makes its way through Todmorden

Coun Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) said last autumn they campaigned alongside West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin to secure a six-month extension of the “bus recovery grant”, a financial lifeline for bus operators to keep services running after the pandemic.

“Three months on the Government has failed to guarantee the funding will continue after March, again putting services at risk.

“Bus patronage has recovered more quickly in West Yorkshire than other areas, reaching 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and 100 per cent amongst young people.

“However, this recovery will be put under threat if the Government withdraws funding prematurely.”

Coun Jane Scullion

Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said services to Southowram and Stainland had been cut – this has been raised by ward councillors in meetings.

Routes serving serving North Halifax and parts of the upper Calder Valley were potentially at risk of being reduced in frequency or scrapped altogether, she said.“As your local councillors we are joining forces with local residents and the Mayor and demanding the Government honour their promise to Bus Back Better and deliver great bus services for everyone, everywhere,” said Coun Scullion.

Ms Brabin said she supported the Calderdale councillors’ call and said the Government needed to meet her half way on the issue if bus services were to have a chance to recover.

“I support councillors Hutchinson and Scullion in calling on Government to back our buses, and I stand by my decision to look at bringing buses back under public control so that we can protect our routes and services in future,” she said.

Coun Colin Hutchinson

