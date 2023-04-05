Undercover footage from The Times newspaper appears to show Conservative Scott Benton – who was a councillor for Brighouse – saying he could lobby ministers on behalf of the gambling industry for up to £4,000 a month.

Mr Benton visited Calderdale less than two weeks ago to speak to members of Calderdale Conservatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reporters from The Times, posing as employees of a fake company lobbying to influence Government policy, met Mr Benton at a London hotel last month.

Scott Benton - Conservative MP for Blackpool South

In a statement to the Times, the MP said he had contacted the Commons authorities after the meeting to seek advice because he was “concerned that what was being asked of me was not within parliamentary rules” and there had been “no further contact”.

He did not pursue the role and no rules appear to have been broken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MPs’ code of conduct says they may not speak in the House of Commons and make approaches to ministers in return for payment.

"Last month I was approached by a purported company offering me an expert advisory role,” he said.

Scott Benton with members of Calderdale Conservatives last month

"I met with two individuals claiming to represent the company to find out what this role entailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After this meeting, I was asked to forward my CV and some other personal details. I did not do so as I was concerned that what was being asked of me was not within Parliamentary rules.

"I contacted the Commons Registrar and the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner who clarified these rules for me and had no further contact with the company.