Undercover footage from The Times newspaper appears to show Conservative Scott Benton – who was a councillor for Brighouse – saying he could lobby ministers on behalf of the gambling industry for up to £4,000 a month.

Mr Benton visited Calderdale less than two weeks ago to speak to members of Calderdale Conservatives.

A spokesperson for Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Following his self-referral to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards earlier this evening, Scott Benton has had the Conservative Party Whip suspended whilst an investigation is ongoing.”

Scott Benton with members of Calderdale Conservatives last month

Reporters from The Times, posing as employees of a fake company lobbying to influence Government policy, met Mr Benton at a London hotel last month.

In a statement to the Times, the MP said he had contacted the Commons authorities after the meeting to seek advice because he was “concerned that what was being asked of me was not within parliamentary rules” and there had been “no further contact”.

He did not pursue the role and no rules appear to have been broken.

The MPs’ code of conduct says they may not speak in the House of Commons and make approaches to ministers in return for payment.

Scott Benton - Conservative MP for Blackpool South

"Last month I was approached by a purported company offering me an expert advisory role,” he said.

"I met with two individuals claiming to represent the company to find out what this role entailed.

"After this meeting, I was asked to forward my CV and some other personal details. I did not do so as I was concerned that what was being asked of me was not within Parliamentary rules.

"I contacted the Commons Registrar and the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner who clarified these rules for me and had no further contact with the company.

"I did this before being made aware that the company did not exist and the individuals claiming to represent it were journalists."

