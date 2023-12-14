Scott Benton: Former Calderdale councillor turned Blackpool MP suspended from House of Commons
Scott Benton has been suspended for 35 days over a “very serious breach” of standards rules which “communicated a toxic message about standards in Parliament”.
Until being elected as MP for his Blackpool South seat in the 2019 general election, Mr Benton led the Conservative group on Calderdale Council from spring 2016.
He represented Brighouse ward on the council from 2011 until his election to Parliament and also worked in the office of Calder Valley’s Conservative MP Craig Whittaker.
The House of Commons Standards Committee released a report today (December 14), outlining the findings of Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, DanieI Greenberg.
The commissioner’s investigation arose from a self-referral by Mr Benton following articles published by The Times newspaper in connection with a ‘sting’ operation in which comments by Mr Benton had been covertly recorded.
Mr Greenberg concluded Mr Benton breached Paragraph 11 of the rules contained in the code of conduct for Members of Parliament.
Mr Benton had argued there was no breach and contested a number of points.
If MPs approve the suspension, it could lead to a by-election in his Blackpool South constituency.
The committee said in its report: “The bar for breaching this rule is a high one but Mr Benton significantly exceeded it.
“The message he gave to his interlocutors at the meeting was that he was corrupt and ‘for sale’, and that so were many other members of the house.
“He communicated a toxic message about standards in Parliament.
“We condemn Mr Benton for his comments which unjustifiably tarnish the reputation of all MPs.”
Mr Benton had argued that at no point during the meeting did he agree to undertake activity which would breach the rules, did not suggest other members would be inclined to violate the rules, never insinuated any prior breach of the rules on his part and following that meeting, no further interactions occurred.
Mr Benton has sat in Parliament as an Independent since April 2023, when he had the party whip removed after The Times’ story broke.