FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers supporters groups have had their say over the future of The Shay.

Calderdale Council have proposed disposing of the stadium in order to make much-needed savings.

The council is looking to make more than £18 million of savings over three years to balance its books and say the plan regarding The Shay would save them £161,000 from 2025-26.

Sport has been played at The Shay for more than a hundred years.

Fans at The Shay

The council is proposing to transfer a long leasehold interest of the stadium.

This could be to one of the two clubs, with a sublet arrangement to the other club, or to a company jointly owned and run by the two sports clubs.

But a third option could see the council dispose of the sports stadium on the open market, with the two clubs as sitting tenants.

The Halifax Town Supporters Club said in a statement: “The long term viability of the Shay stadium as a council owned entity has been a concern for the Supporters Club committee for a number of years given the budget constraints and restrictions that are involved.

"Now that it seems highly likely that the council will be looking to relinquish ownership of the Shay, we feel it is essential that FC Halifax Town and the Halifax Panthers start to put in place a plan that would allow them to jointly take ownership of the Shay stadium.

"It would appear that the council would be willing to transfer a long leasehold interest in the stadium to a company jointly owned and run by the two clubs, and should both agree we look forward to working with all parties to make it a success.”

David Durbin, chair of the Halifax RLFC Supporters Trust, said: “Considering this is only a proposal at this stage I’m hoping that if the Shay is put for sale there is a clause in the sale stipulating that is must remain as a sports stadium for the benefit of both clubs in perpetuity.