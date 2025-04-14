Skircoat by-election: Five battling for Halifax council seat after Labour councillor resigns
Five people have put their names forward to fill a vacant seat on Calderdale Council.
Voters in Halifax’s Skircoat ward will go to the polls on on Thursday, May 8.
The vacancy has arisen following Labour councillor Mike Barnes’ decision to step down from the council last month.
Defending the seat for Labour is Dave Mendes Da Costa.
The other candidates are Stephen Alexander Gow for the Liberal Democrats, Vishal Gupta for the Conservatives, Paul Hawkaluk for Reform UK and Roseanne Sweeney for the Green Party.