Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five people have put their names forward to fill a vacant seat on Calderdale Council.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voters in Halifax’s Skircoat ward will go to the polls on on Thursday, May 8.

The vacancy has arisen following Labour councillor Mike Barnes’ decision to step down from the council last month.

Defending the seat for Labour is Dave Mendes Da Costa.

The other candidates are Stephen Alexander Gow for the Liberal Democrats, Vishal Gupta for the Conservatives, Paul Hawkaluk for Reform UK and Roseanne Sweeney for the Green Party.