Some of Calderdale's wards to disappear under boundary review proposals

Residents’ views are being sought about proposals which would redraw Calderdale’s council electoral wards.

Every 20 years or so, ward boundaries are reviewed by the Boundary Commission, and – after previously inviting submissions from political parties, council officers and residents – it has made initial recommendations.

These would see Calderdale electing an extra three councillors – 54 up from 51 at the moment – in 18 rather than 17 wards, with varying degrees of change in making up the new wards.

Some wards would see just minor tweaks, although many renamed, but there are some more major changes.

Calderdale's proposed electoral wards graphic

They include Warley Town being taken into Luddenden Foot ward, with Warley ward “as is” ceasing to be, with a new Mount Tabor ward coming into being.

Stainland and Sowood would be taken into Ryburn ward, Claremount into a new Halifax Town ward and Southowram would be taken out of what is now Town ward to become part of a new ward potentially called Salterhebble.

Halifax particularly would see a number of new ward names amid the changes, and some familiar names, for example Skircoat and Warley, disappearing.

The new 18 wards which are proposed, each electing three councillors, would be named as follows (although suggestions on the names are also welcomed by the Boundary Commission): Todmorden West; Hebden and Todmorden East; Luddenden Foot; Ryburn; Sowerby Bridge; Wainhouse Tower; People’s Park; Salterhebble; Halifax Town; Mount Tabor; Ovenden; Illingworth and Mixenden; Northowram and Shelf; Hipperholme and Lightcliffe; Brighouse; Rastrick; Greetland; and Elland.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: “We want people in Calderdale to help us. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities.

“We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

A consultation on the proposals runs until January 22 and the suggestions can be viewed by visiting the Boundary Commission’s website.

Anyone already registered on the Boundary Commission website can access the ‘Have Your Say’ page to comment on the plans.