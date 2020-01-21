Sowerby affordable housing development named after beloved councillor Leslie Godfrey

The former councillor, nicknamed Mr Sowerby Bridge, has been commemorated through the new homes.

Godfrey Place includes 28 family homes for rent in a mix of 14 two-bed and 12 three-bed homes.

Godfrey Place.

There are also two specially designed bungalows – one of which will meet the specific needs of a family that has applied to the Council for the Disabled Facilities Grant to fund adaptations.

Coun Leslie Godfrey passed away 2018 at the age of 95.

He served on many local committees and organisations for almost 60 years.

Leslie lived with his wife Edna and son Barry at a Together Housing home at Tennyson Avenue from 1986.

Barry said: “My dad dedicated his life to helping improve the area and the lives of local people so he’d have been delighted to see these lovely new homes in a place he knew well. He was a humble man but he’d have been very proud that this new housing development is named after him.”

Mrs Christie, who is moving into one of the bungalows with her husband and son, said: “Our new home is stunning. We’ve watched the development being built and applied as soon as we could. My husband has a disabling disease and being on one level will make a massive difference to his independence and our quality of life.”

The development is part of Together Housing Group and Calderdale Council's Calderdale Together Housing Investment Partnership, which is set to deliver up to 650 new homes over five years.

Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, said: “It’s fantastic to see more affordable homes completed as part of our investment partnership with Together Housing, bringing more choice and high-quality facilities to local people.

"Godfrey Place adds to the six affordable housing sites which we have already delivered together in Calderdale. It’s especially moving that the development is named after Leslie Godfrey, who the Council recognised with a Citizenship Award in 2010 for his tireless work in the community.”

Dave Procter, Chair of Together Housing Group Board, said: “I knew Leslie and he made a great contribution to the local community. It’s wonderful his son, Barry, has celebrated the completion of these high-quality homes that are in a fantastic location and provide much-needed affordable housing.”