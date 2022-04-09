Specialist contractors brought in to improve Calderdale tennis courts

Calderdale Council has worked with specialist contractors to ensure the courts at Brighouse are in good condition and each has been professionally cleaned and repainted.

Wellholme Tennis Club has also provided new posts and nets to offer a facility to all users and members of the Tennis Club.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director of Customer Services, Sarah Richardson, said: “As the clocks change and we start looking forward to British summertime, many of us will be looking for new ways to enjoy the outdoors. Tennis is a great way to keep fit, have fun, socialise and enjoy fresh air, and the refurbishment of the courts at Brighouse mean that visitors can now enjoy top quality facilities.

The improved tennis courts in Brighouse

“Our Active Calderdale mission aims to get people moving more often in any way they choose. From tennis pros to absolute beginners, everyone is welcome to play on the Brighouse courts and enjoy the benefits of being active. And with Wimbledon less than 100 days away, there’s never been a better time to give tennis a go.”

As part of the many activities on offer at the Brighouse site, including gym, swim and fitness classes, visitors can also enjoy a game of tennis.

There are four courts available, and sessions can be booked online, via the new Calderdale Leisure app or at the site reception. Rackets and balls can be hired from reception for a small charge and deposit.