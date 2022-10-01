A new contractor is in place to begin work, starting with demolition, on Calderdale’s new multi-million pound leisure centre soon.

But councillors have heard a switch of contractor will mean a 12-week delay in progressing the scheme.

Last month, the council insisted work on the town's new leisure centre was “on track”, despite the Courier revealing that the project's construction firm was no longer being part of the scheme.

Artist's impression of new Halifax Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre

Deputy Leader Councillor Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) gave the latest update at a meeting of full council this week.

Councillor Felicity Issott (Con, Ryburn) had asked when construction, on the site of now-shut North Bridge Leisure Centre, would begin and why contractor McLaughlin and Harvey had pulled out.

Councillor Scullion said: “There aren’t that many contractors doing leisure centres around the country and, of course, levelling up money meant a number of councils all got work at the same time, so there is no shortage of work.

“The question has actually been asked of McLaughlin and Harvey why they withdrew but they have simply advised that they no longer wish to work on the project.”

Fortunately, Calderdale had an alternative contractor and contracts were due to be executed “very shortly”, said Coun Scullion.

Welfare buildings for staff had been ordered and early works due from November 7 including for contractor possession of the site and installation of perimeter fencing.

“However, I would be very clear with council there is, because of the change of contractor, there is a 12-week ‘lag’,” she said.

“I think in a project that size, that is a tolerance level we can accept.”

Coun Scullion said work is ongoing, such as emptying the old building and strengthening the road for large demolition and construction equipment to be able to use the site.

Yorkshire Water are undertaking a substantial 12-week programme to redirect water mains within the car park.